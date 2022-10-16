No fighting here. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and Selena Gomez looked very friendly during a night out at the annual gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The model, 25, and Only Murders in the Building star, 30, were both at the red carpet event in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 15, but they didn’t cross paths until they were inside the Oscars museum.

Photographer Tyrell Hampton share a photo of the two on Sunday, October 16, via Instagram. “Plot twist,” he captioned the snap.

Hailey, who wore a stomach-baring Saint Laurent gown, was seated in a chair and leaned in for a photo with Gomez, who had a hand on the Rhode founder’s leg. In more photos shared with Us Weekly, the pair stand and smile, allowing the “Calm Down” singer to show off her sleek black suit. Gomez even hugged Hailey in one snap, firmly ousting any lingering rumors about a rift between the two.

Since Hailey and Justin Bieber married four years ago, their history with the Rare Beauty founder has been a hot topic. Justin and Gomez called it quits for good in 2018 after eight years of dating on and off. Following their split, the “Peaches” singer rekindled his romance with Hailey (after previously dating from 2015 to 2016), and they tied the knot the following September.

During her interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last month, Hailey clarified for the first time that there was no “overlap” between her and Gomez’s relationships with the Canada native. “This is so crazy, I’ve literally never talked about this ever. A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from [people thinking], like, ‘Oh, you stole him.’ It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth,” she explained.

Hailey also revealed she and Gomez had spoken privately in the years since she married Justin. “That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect, it’s all love,” she said. “That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that’s fine. … Which had brought me a lot of peace and I’m like, ‘We know what happened it is what it is.’ You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”

The Arizona native also noted that intense bullying continues several years into her marriage because so many people believe the cheating rumors. The Spring Breakers actress, for her part, seemingly addressed Hailey’s comments about receiving hate on social media in her own upload.

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Gomez said during a TikTok livestream one day after Hailey’s podcast appearance. “All I have to say is [that] it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”

Meanwhile, Justin quietly supported his wife speaking out on the podcast. “[Justin’s] proud of Hailey for being herself and thought the whole interview was super cool,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after the bombshell broadcast.

“Hailey felt she needed to address that elephant in the room and clear the air with regards to how she and Justin got together, now she’s moved on and doesn’t want to address it,” the source continued. “She means no harm to Selena herself, but it felt important to let it be known that she’s had some horrible abuse and it wasn’t okay to treat her that way and nor will it ever be.”

Her run-in with Gomez comes just less than three weeks after the podcast hit the airwaves. See photos of the two at the Academy Museum Gala below: