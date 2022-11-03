A look inside the complicated life of Selena Gomez. The superstar documented her career and health journey from 2016 to 2020 in Apple TV+’s My Mind & Me, which starts streaming on Friday, November 4.

The documentary kicked off with the then-23-year-old preparing for her Revival tour in spring 2016. As she broke down over wardrobe, stage design and more, Gomez admitted that “the pressure” to succeed was “overwhelming because I want to do the best I can.”

She ultimately canceled the tour after 55 dates, checking into a treatment center following a “psychotic break,” according to her best friend Raquelle Stevens, who is by her side throughout the film.

After being in and out of treatment for three years, the movie picked up in 2019. Gomez, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, explained that while she “loved” working when she was on Barney and in her early Disney days, she felt “vain” and “lonely” as she got more successful. Going on tour made her feel worse.

“After I got out of the last treatment center, I knew what made me happy was connection,” she explained as she re-explored her hometown in Texas in 2019.

While only mentioned by name from Gomez once in the film, her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber is a clear theme throughout the doc. She’s candid about how her 2019 single “Lose You to Love Me” was her way of officially closing that chapter.

“I feel haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of, but then I just moved past it. And I wasn’t afraid anymore,” the “Same Old Love” songstress explained.

Gomez and Bieber dated on and off from 2011 to 2015 until he was linked to now-wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) in late 2015 to early 2016. The “One Less Lonely Girl” crooner was then back with Gomez before she dated The Weeknd for 10 months in 2017. Gomez and Justin continued their on-again, off-again romance until May 2018. He proposed to Hailey that July and they wed that September. While the drama was brought up again when the model appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September, the two women put on a united front at the annual gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in October.

Throughout My Mind & Me, fans also watch Gomez deal with lupus flares that trigger her depression.

“When you’re struggling with your mental health, the essential part of it is knowing what to do and recognizing that,” she explained. “It’s something that I’m not ashamed of. I had to relearn things. I completely fell out of my mind. It was like, ‘Hey you’re not a bad person, you’re not a gross person, you’re not any of this. But you’re going to have to deal with this. I know it’s a lot but this is the reality.’ And I found having a relationship with bipolar and myself — it’s going to be there. I’m just making it my friend to know. I think that I needed to go through that to be who I am and I’m going to keep going through that.”

Scroll through for the biggest revelations: