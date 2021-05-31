Everyone needs friends — even famous pop stars. Selena Gomez has a tight-knit inner circle that she keeps close to her.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer certainly has a few famous friends, including Taylor Swift and Julia Michaels. However, her less-famous pals who are in her day-to-day life are the ones Gomez has noticed her fans admire most, and she hopes that they set a good example for her followers.

“I want there to be more friendships like this,” she said on the Tatatu video podcast “Giving Back Generation” in September 2019. “I think there needs to be because I know when I was growing up, I went to school for a little bit until I was home schooled. People were — if my cousin wasn’t captain of the cheerleading team, I would have been destroyed. Because I was just, you know, I was kind of a nerd, and I just hung out with like one person, and that’s hard because people — at least when I have meet and greets or talk to people they always talk about friendships.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum said that her fans often share their vulnerability with her in those moments. “They’ll always say, ‘I don’t have a lot of friends,’ and they don’t feel comfortable with talking to people because they’re afraid they’re going to get burned,” she explained at the time. “That’s what I love, even my fans, they all know your name, and they feel a connection to you guys. I just wanted to share that because I hope what the takeaway from this is … I want to be an example of friendship and what it can look like and the importance.”

The group Selenators love to see includes Courtney Lopez (neé Barry), Raquelle Stevens and Ashley Cook. The quartet even have matching tattoos of the number 4.

“#4 because these women have stayed by my side for 7 years (@ashley_cook 12 years) 4, because you are my 4 for the rest of my life,” Gomez explained on Instagram in 2018. “I love you ladies. You all inspire me to be better, stronger, closer to god and we have lived the most INSANE story together already. Can’t wait for 50 more!! Ps @raquellestevens had an actual panic attack.”

Of course, they aren’t her only loved ones. Scroll through the gallery below to get the low down on all of Gomez’s inner circle: