A true friend! Selena Gomez raved about her bestie Taylor Swift during an Instagram Live chat with fans.

When one Instagram user asked the 26-year-old pop star how Swift is doing, Gomez replied: “Taylor’s awesome! I love her. She’s amazing. I just talked to her today.”

“She’s literally like my big sister. I tell her everything,” she added. “She’s so smart it freaks me out.”

The “Back to You” singer has been friends with Swift, 28, ever since their respective relationships with Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas. “We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together!” Gomez revealed during an interview with Britain’s KISS FM in December 2017. “It was hysterical.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum dated Nick, 26, in 2008. That same year, the “Delicate” singer was linked to Joe, 29. “It was the best thing we got out of those relationships,” the actress quipped. “They’re lovely, by the way. We’re all friends now. We were young, you know, it’s a different time.”

More recently, Swift baked Gomez an elaborately decorated birthday cake in July, though the two were thousands of miles apart. “Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend’s bday?” the “End Game” singer wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “I mean I could but why would I want 2.”

Meanwhile, the “Bad Liar” singer got real with her fans during her Instagram Live about her hesitation to do interviews. “I just wanted to do this to talk to you guys. I just wanted to just be real with you ‘cause I don’t feel like being on another magazine cover. I don’t feel like being on another one ever again,” she admitted. “It just … it doesn’t matter. Everything that I wanna say, I can say it right here with you guys, and I mean that.”

Gomez continued: “Like, I try to say things in an interview, for an hour I’m talking to someone and they’re just, you know, talking to me, and I’m thinking it’s really good. And like, ‘Yeah, you’re here, you’re at the offices. You’re experiencing things.’ And the next thing you know … And it’s not anyone’s fault. People just want to, like, get people’s attention.”

