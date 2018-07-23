Taylor Swift is one dedicated friend! The singer, who is currently in the midst of her Reputation tour, took time out from her busy schedule to bake a cake for Selena Gomez’s birthday even though the pair are thousands of miles apart.

Swift had a trio of shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 20, 21 and 22, but she wasn’t about to let a little thing like performing for thousands of people get in the way of celebrating Gomez’s 26th birthday, which was on Sunday, July 22.

In fact, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer made a cake for Gomez, who spent her birthday weekend in California. Swift showed off the creation on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, sharing a photo of a seemingly homemade pink confection, which had “Gomez or go home” written on it in white icing. The thoughtful dessert was also adorned with a white icing heart that had “26” written in the center.

Swift referenced her BFF’s absence on her account, asking, “Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend’s bday?”

She then answered that rhetorical question with, “I mean I could but why would I want 2” – a clear reference to Gomez’s hit song, “Hands to Myself.”

Meanwhile, while Swift was baking away and having her own celebration for her pal, the birthday girl spent the eve of her big day at an Imagine Dragons concert at the Forum arena in Inglewood, California. The band’s opener, Grace VanderWaal, even arranged for a surprise backstage celebration for Gomez and shared multiple photos of it on her Instagram.

On her actual birthday, Gomez kicked off her 26th year with a celebratory dinner with her friends on a yacht in Newport Beach.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!