A little 4th of July magic! Selena Gomez spent Independence Day with her former TV brother, David Henrie, at the happiest place on Earth.

The 25-year-old “Wolves” songstress documented a mini-reunion with her 28-year-old Wizards of Waverly place costar in multiple Instagram pictures that gave Us all the feelings.

“Family vacation vibes,” Gomez captioned the first candid pic that shows her and Henrie snacking on popcorn while sitting next to each other on a staircase. “Brudder & sissy,” she added on the next shot.

“Hope everyone had a great 4th of July!” she then wrote alongside a series of photos which shows her smiling with Henrie and walking in the theme park with another pal and a little one. Gomez — who rocked a “Tia Mouse” T-shirt for the occasion — gushed, “Spent mine with some of my favorite people @disney.”

The former onscreen brother-sister duo have remained close since filming of the sitcom came to an end in 2012. The two were spotted spending quality time together in Rome last month and Henrie was also the center of Gomez’ Instagram Story debut in January 2017.

Gomez and Henrie celebrated the five-year anniversary of the show’s series finale by contemplating what their characters, Alex and Justin, would’ve been doing at the time.

The following day, Henrie posted a pic with the “Hands to Myself” singer. “We had the best time last night,” he wrote. “We dreamed up what our wizards characters are doing present day lol, and talked about the fact that I started all of @selenagomez social media platforms.”

Gomez was even on hand — along with other castmates including Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone and Maria Canals-Barrera — to witness the wedding of Henrie and his wife, Maria Cahill, in April 2017.

