There is no denying that Julia Michaels is one of the most talented musicians in the world. She’s written No. 1 hits for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, and also found success with some of her own songs, like 2017’s “Issues.” But believe it or not, singing and songwriting isn’t the only thing she’s good at!

Fresh off the release of her latest single, “All Your Exes,” Michaels exclusively opened up to Us Weekly with 25 things you might not know about her — including her secret hobbies and the greatest advice she’s received from a fellow musician. Read on to learn more about the 27-year-old Grammy-nominated artist!

1. [The] first thing I do every morning is take a shower.

2. My first fashion campaign is with Christian Cowan. I love his style!

3. My first job was working at a restaurant. I much prefer being a songwriter!

4. My favorite book is Then She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell.

5. My favorite music artist growing up was Fiona Apple.

6. My favorite music artists right now are Gus Dapperton and Benny Sings.

7. My sense of style is very fluid. I would say [it’s] a nice mix of masculine and feminine.

8. My first car was a bright red 2001 Volkswagen Cabriolet with a black top.

9. On a Sunday, you can most likely find me sitting by my pool with a coffee.

10. I have two hidden talents: I can hula hoop and put my legs behind my head.

11. I’ve always wanted to try the tight curls hairstyle, like Kate Hudson in Almost Famous, but I’ve been too afraid.

12. My most embarrassing moment on stage was when I was performing in Spain and I ran into Chris, my guitar player. He didn’t see me and I turned straight into him. It was pretty funny

13. The best dish I make is apple pie — and I do [it] from scratch.

14. My pets include my cat, Turkey, and my pups Sam and Hazel.

15. [The] first song I ever heard that I wrote for someone else was “Miss Movin’ On” by Fifth Harmony. I was in the car and they did an acoustic version of it on KIIS-FM, and I remember pulling my car over and just crying.

16. I was also in a car the first time I heard one of my own songs. “Issues” came on the radio and I just remember freaking out and [turning] to someone next to me, [but] realized I was the only one in the car. It was a pretty cool feeling.

17. My style icon has always been Grace Kelly.

18. I’m dying to work with Adele.

19. [I’m] re-watching The Handmaid’s Tale because the new season is coming out soon and I’m so excited for it.

20. My favorite comfort meal is anything pasta.

21. My self-care practices include eating Flamin’ Hot Cheetos — does that count?

22. My favorite place in the world is Paris.

23. I was homeschooled.

24. My best subject in school was creative writing — obvious right?

25. The best advice I’ve ever received was from my friend Adam [Levine], who I was on tour with: If you ever mess up on stage, just laugh at yourself. You’re only human.