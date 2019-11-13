



We want a pal like Selena Gomez.

On Monday, November 11, after the pop star surprised her friend Julia Michaels during her concert at the Fonda Theater in L.A., the pair cemented their epic relationship with the cutest little matching hand tattoos.

All of the Most Artistic Graphic Celebrity Tattoos

Created by artists London Reese and Brad Reis, the two ladies held hands as the pros designed sleek, small arrows on the base of their thumbs.

In an adorable behind-the-scenes Polaroid-style pic the “I Can’t Get Enough” singer shared on her Instagram story Tuesday, November 12, the girls are seen giggling looking down and admiring their new ink. “It’s tatted,” she wrote overtop the image. “My arrow points to you forever.

Celebrities That Covered Up Tattoos Linked to Their Exes: Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie and More

At the show on Monday night, the collaborators performed their duet “Anxiety,” after which they exchanged hugs and kisses then went backstage to change into comfy clothes before getting their tattoos.

When Michaels’ song was released back in January, Gomez wrote a touching tribute to the songstress. “My sweet soul sister. Julia you have been a huge part of my life,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “You have taught me how to have courage when I have self doubt. This song is extremely close to my heart as I’ve experienced anxiety and know a lot of my friends do too. You’re never alone if you feel this way. The message is much needed, and I really hope you guys like it!”

The two also worked together co-writing for the former Disney Channel star, writing hits like “Bad Liar” and her most recent, “Lose You to Love Me.”

Gomez has always been a fan of tiny tats, sporting many different designs with a variety of meanings. Behind her ear she has a “G” for her little sister Gracie, on the back of her neck she has “LXXVI,” which is a tribute to another family member, and on her wrist she has a small little semicolon for mental health awareness.