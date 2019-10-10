



Jeffrey Dean Morgan is officially hitched to longtime girlfriend Hilarie Burton as of Saturday, October 5, but that’s not the only life-long commitment the actor made this week!

The 53-year-old actor put his wedding content on hold to release a photo of him getting tatted with Supernatural costars and on-screen sons Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. The best part? This special bonding moment took place at Morgan’s wedding reception. Who needs a photo booth when you can have free tattoos for guests?

He captioned the Instagram post, “Me and @hilarieburton weren’t the only ones joined for life…. @jaredpadalecki @jensenackles and myself will forever have a bond that is both special, and permanent. Love you both dearly. #jmb #spnfamily.”

One fan inquired about the tattoos in the comments section, “Was this the same day as the wedding???? I knew Jared would be there!” The actor responded, “AT the wedding. We Morgan’s don’t mess around. xojd.” Another one of his followers felt inspired and wrote, “That’s it. I need to have tattoo artists at every party I have from now on. You’ve set the bar high.”

Morgan credited the tattoos to Mike Lucena of Brooklyn’s Flyrite Tattoo (aka @mikelucena73 on the ‘gram). He even responded to a fan to rave about how dedicated he was to the special job. He wrote, “He had NO idea how crazy cool our friends are. The man was BUSY. In fact, he may STILL be at venue tryin’ to get everyone. He kicked serious ass!”

The stars have kept the actual tattoo design top-secret and fans are impatiently waiting for them to share more pics and details!

