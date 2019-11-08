



We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen, Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin and senior staff writer Sarah Hearon welcomed YouTube vlogger Summer McKeen to chat all things beauty, style and confidence. The 20-year-old influencer, who stars in Snapchat’s reality show ‘Endless Summer,’ dished on which of her videos have gotten the most views (perhaps you’ve seen her take on High School Makeup using drugstore products) and why she’s become an inspiration for those suffering from acne. McKeen has been outspoken about her struggles with her skin, but she spills her signature makeup routine to camouflaging redness and zits flawlessly. She even names names — including her favorite concealer by Laura Mercier and the one step she never skips (hint: it’s green!).

But it wasn’t all about makeup! McKeen tells Us all about that time she dyed her own hair purple and cut her own layers — and you’ll never believe why she did it! You’ll also get to hear her reaction when we filled her in on the real reason why perennially cool girl Billie Eilish chopped her hair into a mullet this week! Listen to the episode and get in on our fun!

If you’re a fan of ‘Endless Summer,’ you’re not going to want to miss this episode. McKeen gives Us the inside scoop on what’s coming in Season 3 — including details about where she’s at with Dylan!

We even get real when McKeen, who has over 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube (and 2.1 million followers on Instagram, no big deal) talks about her popular ‘Responding To Your Assumptions About Me’ videos. Hear her unique take on the haters!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including the fashion collaboration she’s dying to do — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!