Spring TV Preview 2021: Which New Shows to Look Out For

Spring is here — which means new TV is right around the corner. With so many shows being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the spring lineup is filled with new gems!

TBS is presenting a brand-new comedy, Chad, starring Nasim Pedrad as a 14-year-old boy dealing with the ups and downs of high school. The SNL alum, 39, also wrote and directed the series, which zones in on a young boy exploring (and sometimes, ignoring) his Persian heritage.

On the drama side, Kate Winslet stars as small-town detective Mare Sheehan in HBO’s Mare of Easttown. The Ammonite actress revealed that it was a huge challenge to completely understand Mare, who is filled with darkness and is struggling to find herself.

“She’s nothing like me — that’s pretty scary in a great way if you’re an actor that likes to feel terrified and exposed,” the actress, 45, told reporters during the Television Critics Association press tour in February. “I just have never done anything like this and was excited to read something that gripped me right away. I really felt the sense of not only who she was but the world she lived in and comes from [but] that sense of community [and] being so entrenched in a society that you sort of forget who you are from time to time.”

Meanwhile, spring will also feature some familiar faces. Emilio Estevez returns as hockey star-turned-coach Gordon Bombay in Disney +’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers — which will also feature cameos from the film franchise. Plus, Christopher Meloni‘s Elliot Stabler will return, first appearing on NBC’s Law & Order: SVU before starring in his own spinoff, usmagazine.com/celebrities/.

