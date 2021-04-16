Another one! Selena Gomez had added yet another dainty tattoo to her collection, a little cross just above her collarbone.

The 28-year-old took a trip to Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City to get inked by artist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy, who has done a handful of the singer’s other tattoos.

While the star has yet to share a picture of the fresh ink on her own Instagram page, Bang Bang graced Us with a candid behind-the-scenes clip.

“We [heart] @selenagomez,” he captioned the Thursday, April 15, video. In the clip, a laughing Gomez points to a delicate black cross just above her left collarbone.

Many took to the comments to show their love for the singer, dropping notes like “QUEEN,” “She looks so hot with her new tattoo,” and, “She’s the prettiest OMG.”

Others acknowledged that the ink was stunning — and predictable. “It’s pretty! I’m not surprised that Selena went to get another tattoo. Seems like she does whenever she visits NY or releases a new album/EP.”

The user has point. Back in January 2020, Gomez paid a visit to Bang Bang following the release of her album Rare. She even took to Instagram to show off her new neck tattoo which featured the word “Rare” written in script below her right ear.

This newest ink would also correlate with the release of her fourth extended play album, Revelación, which was released in March 2021.

Gomez also dropped her Spanish language single “De Una Vez” with an accompanying music video in January 2021. While the song is amazing, here at Stylish we took an interest in the fashion.

In the video, the Disney Channel star wears a floral pink Rodarte dress with puffed sleeves. But it wasn’t just another pretty dress — the fashion choice had a bit of significance.

According to the video’s director, Tania Verduzco, the print was a nod to Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. “We wanted to have these connections, to create this look, and to play with the amazing flowers the way Frida did, but making it modern and cool for right now,” Verduzco told Vogue. “The flowers on the dress, hair, and within the video all connect with this idea of renewal.”

Discussion about the dress resurfaced in April when Kendall Jenner wore the same frock for Easter. Twitter started pinning the two stars against each other.

Kendall then got in on the action, reposting a side-by-side meme of the two stars with the caption, “Kendall Jenner pulling off this dress better than anyone else.”

The Tequila 818 founder captioned the retweet, “Had to take it home from set.” She has since deleted the post.