Bowing out. Selena Gomez plans to temporarily step away from social media after responding to rumors about her alleged feuds with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

“I’m very happy. I’m so blessed. I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier,” the “Wolves” singer, 30, said in a TikTok Live video on Thursday, February 23, adding that she’s happy with herself and her body image. “I’m good. I love who I am, I don’t care. I’m big, I’m not, I don’t care. I love who I am.”

The Only Murders in the Building star went on to hint that her break was inspired by recent kerfuffles involving the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, and the supermodel, 26. “I’m gonna be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly,” Gomez explained. “I’m 30, I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much, and I will see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The “Bad Liar” songstress has been relatively active on Instagram and TikTok in recent weeks after taking previous breaks from social media. Earlier this month, the Texas native made headlines when she responded to a TikTok video theorizing that Bieber and Kendall Jenner had subtly mocked Gomez in a post last month. In the clip, the duo — along with Justine Skye — lip-synched to an audio trend that said, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.”

The Rhode Skin founder deleted the TikTok in question, but the Wizards of Waverly Place alum assured fans that she wasn’t bothered by the clip either way. “I don’t let these things get me down!” Gomez wrote in a comment on the video-sharing app. “Be nice to everyone! x.”

Days later, the former Disney star jumped in when another TikTok video accused Kylie and Bieber of shading Gomez about her eyebrows. “This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts!” the Kardashians star replied in the comments section of the post. “U guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

The Monte Carlo actress chimed in to say she thought Kylie was right. “Agreed @kyliejenner it’s all unnecessary,” she wrote. “I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Gomez’s TikTok activity also made headlines earlier on Thursday when she defended Taylor Swift in the comments section of a resurfaced video where Bieber pretended to gag after the “All Too Well” singer, 33, was mentioned.

“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” the Rare Beauty founder wrote.

The Spring Breakers star has previously been open about how Instagram and other social media apps have had a detrimental effect on her mental health. “At one point Instagram became my whole world, and it was really dangerous,” Gomez told InStyle in January 2022. “In my early 20s, I felt like I wasn’t pretty enough. There was a whole period in my life when I thought I needed makeup and never wanted to be seen without it. The older I got, the more I evolved and realized that I needed to take control of what I was feeling.”

The Sorority Rising actress added at the time that “taking a break” from social media platforms was “the best decision” she’s ever made for her mental health. “I created a system where I still don’t have my passwords,” she explained. “And the unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down. I’ll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself.”