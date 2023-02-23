Feeling the love. Selena Gomez had a sweet response after a fan acknowledged her personal hardships.

“Does anybody just feel really bad for Selena Gomez? Like can you imagine going through a breakup so publicly with a guy who you were in love with for seven years and then like two months later he just marries someone,” a social media user said in a TikTok, which was posted on Wednesday, February 22. “And then you have a chronic illness or an autoimmune disease — I can’t imagine that it’s fun. Living with that and the flareups in the public eye while people are watching you.”

The commentator continued: “And then dealing with mental health when life is hard enough already. Kudos to her for being so brave and so public and so open about her journey. But I bet if we ever walked a day in her shoes — where everything is so publicized — that would be so hard. So whenever I think about a hard day, I think about Selena Gomez. I feel bad saying that but if she can do it then everybody can.”

Gomez, 30, took to the comments section, writing, “That made me cry 🥹 thank you!”

The singer announced that she was taking a break from social media one day later. “I’m gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this,” she said during a TikTok livestream on Thursday, February 23.

The former Disney Channel star has made headlines for her tumultuous relationship with Justin Bieber. The musician, 28, previously dated the Only Murders in the Building actress off and on from 2010 to 2018. Following their split, the Canada native rekindled his romance with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and they tied the knot in September 2018. (Justin and Hailey, 26, were previously linked from 2015 to 2016.)

In September 2022, the model recalled receiving hate online as a result of her romance with Justin. “I’m like, I don’t know [why he picked me]. We fell in love. There were times where I can confidently say I don’t think we knew it was going to be each other,” she said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “Several times. I can’t say that at 18 years old I knew that was my husband. I didn’t f—king know.”

Shortly after news broke about Arizona native’s comments, Gomez seemingly addressed the interview.

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” the Texas native told her fans during a TikTok livestream at the time. “All I have to say is [that] it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”

One month later, Gomez and Hailey were photographed reconnecting at a red carpet event in Los Angeles. The duo were seen posing for photos while hugging which ended rumors about a potential rift.

The Rare Beauty founder, however, raised eyebrows earlier this month when she reacted to speculation about a since-deleted TikTok from Hailey. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a clip of herself, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye lip-synching to a track that said, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.”

Hailey’s followers were quick to question whether the post was a dig at Gomez. The actress replied, writing, “It’s OK! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x.”