“LOL I know who she’s referring to,” one commenter wrote on the Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s Tuesday, May 10, TikTok video. “Wait … is she tryna make fun of you know who,” another social media user wrote.

Gomez took to the comments to end the speculation. “This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health,” she wrote. “Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon.” The “Lose You to Love Me” singer later turned off comments for the video.

Hailey has been married to Justin Bieber since September 2018. Gomez ended her on-off romance with Justin, 28, months before he wed the Arizona native. In a 2020 NPR interview, the Only Murders in the Building star claimed that she had experienced emotional abuse in her relationship with the “Sorry” singer. “It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I’m not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse,” Gomez said at the time.

Fans have repeatedly speculated that the Spring Breakers actress and Stephen Baldwin’s daughter harbor ill-will toward each other, but the two women have always been quick to squash the rumors.

In October 2019, Gomez released her song “Lose You to Love Me,” which was widely assumed to be about Justin. Shortly after, Hailey posted the song “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko on her Instagram Story. Some fans thought the post was a veiled threat directed toward the former Disney Channel star, which Hailey denied.

“Please stop with this nonsense … there is no ‘response,’” she commented on an Instagram post speculating about the topic.