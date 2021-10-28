Heidi Klum Uses This Product As the Final Step in Her 15-Minute Beauty Routine

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When Heidi Klum is on set for America’s Got Talent or prepping for a photoshoot, her glam squad is out in full-force. We’re sure it takes ample time before she’s fully ready for her close-up! But during her downtime, the 48-year-old fashion industry veteran is just like Us. In fact, she keeps her routine relatively simple — we were actually shocked to learn that it only takes her 15 minutes to get ready before a casual day!

Her typical beauty routine, which she shared with Elle UK, is seriously straightforward. If she’s in a rush, she uses a touch of foundation, some mascara, a cheek stain — and then to finish it all off, she tames her brows with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel!

Get the Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel (originally $22) on sale for just $19 with code: FRIEND at Macy’s!

When you’re in front of the camera as much as the German-born beauty, keeping your complexion healthy and clear is incredibly important — which is one of the main reasons she likely doesn’t pile on extra products when it’s not necessary. If you’re going full glam, the eyebrows are one of the most important features that frame the face, and are typically filled in with a pencil or pomade. But if you just need to shape your natural hairs to keep them in place, take a tip from Klum and go with this fabulous brow gel!

The supermodel’s apparent gel of choice is the clear version, but it’s also available in a slew of other natural shades that can complement your brow color. The tinted versions are a great option for anyone who has super light brows or spots where the hairs are more sparse. It can make them appear more full without looking unnatural!

This brow gel has gained cult status with beauty lovers worldwide, and we can officially include Klum on its growing list of fans. If you’re in a pinch and need something quick to make yourself look more put-together and polished, this is a product that should be on your shopping list. After all, Anastasia Beverly Hills’ offerings are beloved by celebrities and reviewers alike, and it seems this brow gel could be what your routine is missing.

