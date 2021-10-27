Kourtney Kardashian Loves This Nude Lipstick for a Natural Vibe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kourtney Kardashian has long been in the public eye due to her reality stardom and entrepreneurial pursuits, but she’s been making a major splash lately thanks to her whirlwind romance with fiancé Travis Barker! The 42-year-old is fresh off a stunning engagement weekend to the legendary drummer, and all eyes on are the happy couple.

With the stunning Poosh founder being top of mind lately, it only makes sense to revisit her everyday beauty routine and pick up some new pointers we may have missed. Even on the red carpet, Kardashian likes to keep her glam natural — and often complements her sultry eyes with a nude lip. Upon discovering what lippy she once mentioned, we instantly fell in love with her shade of choice!

Get the RMS Beauty Wild With Desire Lipstick – Magic Hour for $28 at Dermstore, also available on Amazon!

The California native is all about clean beauty, which is why we’re not surprised that she’s a fan of RMS Beauty! They were one of the first brands to truly pioneer the clean beauty wave, and their products reportedly only use the best all-natural ingredients. After lining her lips, Kardashian loves lightly dabbing their Wild With Desire Lipstick onto her pout for just a hint of color. Her shade of choice? The appropriately-named Magic Hour!

Kardashian shared this go-to lip product that she uses to enhance her ’90s vibes in a video she made for Vogue. Magic Hour is a true nude shade with some pink and mauve undertones, and the formula has a satin finish that’s very much in tune with her signature aesthetic. The formula also combines a slew of hydrating ingredients that blend the benefits of a lip balm with the color of a lipstick!

If you want to channel Kardashian’s lip look, there’s no better choice — after all, it came from the source! Shoppers also say that this lipstick feels great on the lips and actually stays put, which can be rare with all-natural lipsticks that may slip off easily. We aspire to be as cool and low-key as Kardashian, so why not start with our makeup regimens? Hello, new staple lip shade!

