Ashley Graham Uses This Iconic Vitamin C Serum Every Single Day

Can we just stop the clock for a second? If our skin could just chill out with the whole constantly aging thing, that would be nice. There are just so many factors out there affecting the condition and health of our skin, we’d love to take a break from them. Sadly, the weather, pollution, stress, hormones, masks, our diet, our water intake and all of our daily activities that take a toll on our skin…it’s kind of impossible to put everything on hold. That’s why we need a product that can conjure up those seemingly impossible results for us.

If you’re sick of buying skincare product after skincare product with only lackluster results, it’s time to make a bigger change. It’s time to commit to your skin and to yourself. That’s what Ashley Graham did when she wasn’t feeling happy with her complexion anymore, and it’s why she’s a die-hard fan of SkinCeuticals’ C E Ferulic serum now!

Graham recently spoke to The Strategist about all of her favorite things, from towels, to bone broth, to skincare and beauty. When it came to this serum, here’s what she had to say:

“I don’t have time to be in the bathroom for an hour doing a skincare routine anymore. Before my son Isaac was born, I could take my time and do what I wanted when I wanted to, but now it’s really all about strategy and efficiency. My dermatologist, Dr. Shereene Idriss, told me about this. I started going to her about a year ago because I felt like my skin was starting to look a little dull. I would look at it and it just looked mushy, if that makes any sense. My skin was changing, my body was changing, I was getting older but I’m not old-old. And she said to me, ‘Are you using a vitamin C serum?’ When I said no, she looked at me with pure shock. I got this one, and now I use it every day. I definitely have seen a difference. It’s really brightened my complexion. I don’t even use a moisturizer over it sometimes because it’s super hydrating.”

Apart from Graham, so many other celebs also love this serum, including Hailey Bieber, Brooke Shields and Sienna Miller. It’s also coming up on 1,000 reviews, with shoppers calling it a “holy grail” if you’re serious about skincare. They say their skin “glows more than it ever has” before and that they will use this serum “forever.” It’s the “gold standard of vitamin C serums” and has been perfect for clearing up mask-related spots. Like in Graham’s case, other fans are also noting how their dermatologist recommended this product to them, which really says it all!

This serum claims to improve skin in nearly every day: lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, increase firmness, brighten and deliver environmental protection. It’s been tested and proven to reduce damage from UVA/UVB rays, ozone pollution, and diesel engine exhaust — things you might not even normally consider. Just apply four to five drops after cleansing. It claims to remain effective for a minimum of 72 hours, so a little clearly goes a long way!

