Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dry skin can strike at any time, no matter where you are. Maybe you’re still dealing with cold winter temperatures and winds, or perhaps you’re dealing with a more arid climate where humidity is practically non-existent. Maybe you’re using a retinoid or other drying acne treatment, maybe your hormones are acting up or maybe your skin just decided, “Meh, I feel like being dry.” There are practically endless potential causes!

If you’re ready to leave dry skin in the dust and wake up to a dewy, glowy, radiant complexion day after day, then let Us lead you to your next holy grail skincare product. Even Bella Hadid’s facialist swears by this beloved hydrating mask from tippy-top skincare brand SkinCeuticals!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Get the Hydrating B5 Mask for just $55 at SkinCeuticals!

Kristyn Smith, facialist to the stars, recently spoke to CR Fashion Book about her top skincare tips for a “runway-ready glow.”When asked about avoiding dry skin while simultaneously trying to steer clear of maskne, she responded, “I’ve recently noticed more than ever the importance of hydrating masks. It’s really important to reestablish that hydration in the skin a couple times a week, at least. One of my go-to hydrating masks is a Skinceuticals B5 mask because it’s just literally pure hydration.”

It already sounds like a dream, and reviewers agree. They say they “immediately” saw results after their first use and are calling this a “miracle overnight mask,” even for oily skin. Their face feels “very smooth and soft” and “looks brighter and calmer” since they started using it, and they say it leaves their complexion with “a glow for days” after one application. Plus, it “doesn’t clog pores” and it even “feels expensive” — a much-appreciated quality for skincare to have!

Get the Hydrating B5 Mask for just $55 at SkinCeuticals!

This “intensely hydrating” mask is for all skin types. It contains high concentrations of skincare favorites hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, plus an advanced moisture complex that claims to “re-establish the water balance critical for maintaining skin metabolic functions at optimal levels.” Fancy! The ingredient list is short and sweet too — just the way we like it.

It’s recommended that you use this gel mask at night so your skin can soak up all of that moisture overnight. Start by cleansing your skin and applying any other skincare musts, and finish off by applying a thin layer all over. Wait 10 to 15 minutes and then massage and pat any remaining product in. No need to rinse. Apart from your face, you can also use it on other areas of the body including your neck, chest, hands, knees, elbows and feet. Anywhere that needs that little bit (or lotta bit) of extra love!

Get the Hydrating B5 Mask for just $55 at SkinCeuticals!

Looking for more? Shop other face masks here and shop all skincare at SkinCeuticals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!