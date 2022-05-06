Grab Sofia Vergara’s Go-To Calming Skincare Ingredient for Just $13

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sensitive skin? Sick of breakouts? You’re not alone. Of course, friends, family and strangers all around you deal with similar issues — as well as your favorite celebs! Even beauty icons like Sofia Vergara has had to figure out the ins and outs of how different products can affect her skin.

The Modern Family actress’ complexion may always look gorgeous and clear on screen, but it’s not as naturally camera-ready as you might think. She relies on specific ingredients to help keep her skin calm, and luckily, she’s shared some info on her routine in the past!

Get the Gya Labs USDA Organic Calendula Carrier Oil for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

According to an article from Women’s Health, Vergara reportedly noted, “I have rosacea — it’s redness and sensitivity. If you put on too much stuff, there is irritation, so I have to keep it very simple.” She then revealed her go-to ingredient. “After I wash at night, I’ve been using a calendula oil — it’s good for sensitive skin and has really been calming my skin. It’s really oily and nice, so I put it everywhere,” She also noted that it was a beauty sleep essential: “During the day, I can’t use oil, because I am at work and I need the makeup to last longer.”

We found a highly-rated calendula oil on Amazon, and the price is just amazing for a celebrity beauty fave (though Vergara has never singled out this particular product)! This French floral oil even has tons of great ratings. It’s organic and USDA-certified, and it included an added infusion of olive oil specifically to help troubled skin. Studies have found that calendula oil can help with everything from acne (Semantic Scholar) to skin hydration and firmness (Polish Pharmaceutical Society)!

This calendula oil is cruelty-free and made with no parabens, synthetic oils, additives, alcohol or added fragrance. It has a weightless texture too — and you can even use it to help hydrate dry hair without weighing it down! This is a two-in-one beauty find, giving it even more of an impressive value. Add to cart!

