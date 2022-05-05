Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cleansing is arguably the most important step of any skincare routine, but finding a cleanser that actually works for your skin is not often an easy task. Some are too drying, some contain ingredients that could break you out, some don’t do a good job removing makeup and others leave a residue all over your face. The search continues.

Sydney Sweeney can relate. The Euphoria actress once struggled to find a cleansing method that worked for her skin, but as you can tell by her crystal clear complexion, she’s found the right answers! She’s even willing to share them — which is how we know about her top cleanser pick!

Get the Laneige Cream Skin Milk Oil Cleanser for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

Sweeney recently recorded a “Go to Bed With Me” video for Harper Bazaar’s YouTube series, walking fans through her skincare routine. “I’ve always had a really hard time finding a good facial cleanser that works for me,” she explained. “When I was in high school, I always went through either exfoliating way too much or I ended up just washing my face with water for many years because I kept breaking out and I felt like it was the cleanser — and it wasn’t. It was just other products that I was using.”

But there was a light at the end of the tunnel and she eventually found clarity, noting, “I finally found a facial cleanser that is incredible for me. It is the Laneige Cream Skin Milk Oil Cleanser.” She added, “it’s amazing. I take off all my makeup with it.”

Sweeney then demonstrated how she uses the cleanser, applying one or two pumps to dry skin, massaging all over her face, then using lukewarm water to emulsify the formula and rinse. She also reminds us to pat dry gently with a towel!

This K-beauty cleanser is a hydrating pick, so if you hate cleansers that feel like they strip and dry out your skin, leaving your face feeling tight, this is a wonderful option. It claims to melt away makeup, SPF, dirt and other impurities, but has a low pH formula so as not to irritate the skin.

This face wash does, however, include white tea leaf water, which is rich in amino acids, to help support the skin’s moisture barrier. The brand even claims that this cleanser can deliver the same amount of moisture as a jar of cream! Such a great pick for lazy skincare days — and every day!

