For some of us, stress is a constant. We have trouble setting boundaries between work and play, our anxiety fills us with dread and we can never concentrate. This past year has especially amped things up as we’ve experienced ceaseless worry for the health of our loves ones. Our shoulders are tense, our jaw is clenched and our brain is constantly battling bad thoughts. Would we take a stress-free life if given the chance? Is that even a question? Of course!

There isn’t some magic spell or big red button that can put a sudden end to all stress, but there is a gummy that could be a massive help. Calm Sweet Calm, the newest addition to the ever-popular HUM roster, is all about soothing symptoms of stress in your body and mind, and Lili Reinhart is singing its praises!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart)

Reinhart, a HUM partner, recently expressed her love for these vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free gummies on her Instagram. The Riverdale actress posed with a container while looking truly gorgeous and relaxed in natural light. Her caption read, “I’m always down to try new and natural ways to improve my mental health and have been a fan of @humnutrition for years, so I was excited to give their new Calm Sweet Calm stress gummies a try. They’re made with an ancient medicinal herb called Ashwagandha which is known to reduce stress and cortisol levels. These (really yummy) vegan gummies will be a permanent addition to my daily wellness routine after seeing their ~zen~ effects.”

Reviews have started rolling in on HUM’s site too, shoppers saying these gummies “really help keep [their] anxiety at bay” and “help [their] mood stay balanced and positive.” Calm Sweet Calm fans are now “feeling more relaxed and sleeping better,” saying these chewable supplements “help [them] remain calm no matter what is going on.” They “love the heart shape and adorable packaging” too — even simple things like that can make you smile and have a wonderful effect on your mood!

Don’t fear these gummies turning you into a walking zombie. If anything, they may help you focus so your thoughts aren’t scrambling in 5,000 different directions. They do this through two key ingredients: stress-reducing ashwagandha and mood-boosting L-theanine. The focus of these ingredients is to reduce cortisol levels in your body. Cortisol is your body’s main stress hormone, known as the “fight or flight” hormone. Prolonged exposure to cortisol could even result in “poor energy levels, a weakened immune system, poor sleep quality, skin and hair health and a number of other serious health consequences.” Even more reasons to keep CSC on your shelf!

Based on a study of 98 participants who received 125mg of Sensoril ashwagandha for 60 days, these Calm Sweet Calm gummies may bring about a 62% decrease in stress symptoms when you take them consistently. That’s pretty major. And if you’ve tried ashwagandha before and are having flashbacks to its bitter taste, don’t worry, because these actually have a natural sour cherry flavor — remember, Reinhart even called them “really yummy”!

Taking just two of these gummies per day could have a major positive effect on your life. You don’t even have to deal with the stress of remembering to take them on time. Take them any time or day, with or without food, and you’re golden!

