Your mood can affect your eating habits and physical health…and your eating habits and physical health can affect your mood. It’s a cycle — one that often turns into a spiral — and it’s hard to get back on the right track toward wellness and happiness. It’s okay! You’re going through the same thing as pretty much everyone else in the entire world. That’s why HUM is here to help.

Skinny Bird is a dietary supplement from HUM Nutrition with glowing reviews. It’s the brand’s “weight loss program,” but that description is only scratching the surface. This supplement takes just about everything into account to help you live your healthiest life, full of confidence and unyielding charisma!

Get the Skinny Bird supplement for just $40 at HUM Nutrition!

This supplement aims to help curb your appetite and control stress eating while balancing your blood sugar levels and boosting your metabolism. It features star ingredients like caralluma fimbriata, green tea extract and chromium, plus the star 5-HTP. 5-HTP is known for increasing serotonin production. Serotonin may help regular food intake and promote satiation both while eating and afterwards. Plus, serotonin is basically the happiness hormone, so you could also be boosting your mood. It may even help you sleep better — all important factors when it comes to weight loss and wellness!

Skinny Bird reviewers say this supplement has “worked wonders” for them. They’re now “doing less mindless eating,” and their stress eating has been brought “to a standstill.” One even said that on days when they forget to take it, they’ll eat up to three times as much food! When it comes to weight loss, reviewers are reporting shedding numerous pounds within just a few weeks of use. Now they “cannot wait to see the results [they’ll] have further down the line”!

Each bottle of Skinny Bird comes with 90 capsules, the recommended 30-day supply. The instructions are to take one pill three times per day, 30 minutes before each meal. They’re vegan, by the way, so they keep things totally plant-based if that’s a concern for you!

While one bottle of this supplement is $40, buying two will get you free shipping, so don’t be afraid to stock up a little bit. You could also go all out and buy three to save 15%! Feel free to also mix and match with other HUM supplements to get this discount. If this one piques your interest, others will definitely do the same, whether you want more weight loss supplements, or something to affect your mood, skin or hair!

