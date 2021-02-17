Prep Yourself for a Healthier Lifestyle With These CBD Supplements

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everyone has been obsessed with CBD lately, but many still don’t know what it is. Allow Us to clear up any confusion: CBD is the abbreviation for a chemical compound found in hemp plans. It’s a naturally-occurring compound that can be derived for use in different forms — like beauty products and ingestible supplements.

Now, before you even ask, CBD does not give you any psychoactive effects, as it doesn’t contain any THC. What CBD can do is provide you with a sense of calm and ease, which is ideal for stress relief and positive mental health.

When you combine CBD with other ingredients in daily supplements, you could see your overall well-being completely transformed! A company that’s currently making waves in the CBD space is Zolt — they offer up a variety of single-dose supplement packets in seriously yummy flavors that help with a variety of concerns. We picked out a few of our personal favorites that can help you get started on your CBD journey below!

Your Daily Morning Energy Boost

Start your morning with a boost of energy with the Rise Mixie Sticks! The supplement has a gentle boost of caffeine that won’t make you feel jittery. Plus, the crisp lemon taste will feel super refreshing in the a.m.!

Get the Rise Morning Lemon Tea Mixie Sticks with free shipping for prices starting at $32, available from Zolt!

Your Daily All-Natural Immunity Boost

Our immune systems need all the help they can get to function properly, and that’s why this supplement exists. It’s packed with antioxidants and adaptogens that can help support immune health, plus provide a boost of energy with added caffeine! The CBD may also help you feel at ease at the same time.

Get the Boost⁺ Passion Fruit Mixie Sticks with free shipping for prices starting at $32, available from Zolt!

Your Midday Pick-Me-Up Boost

There’s nothing worse than a midday slump during the work week. This Mixie Stick may help give you the boost that you need to power through! The supplement contains a hefty dose of caffeine and guarana to provide extra energy and up mental acuity, and the added CBD will leave you feeling relaxed and de-stressed at the same time.

Get the Dial-Up⁺ Tarim Peach Tea Mixie Sticks with free shipping for prices starting at $32, available from Zolt!

Your Daily Dose of Nighttime Calm

Trouble getting to sleep at night? The Dreamy Mixie Sticks utilize the calming powers of CBD and melatonin to help get your beauty rest underway. This comes in a deliciously soothing honey citrus tea flavor that you can drink hot or cold!

Get the Dreamy Honey Citrus Tea Mixie Sticks with free shipping for prices starting at $32, available from Zolt!

Your Full Boost Variety Pack

Not sure which Mixie Sticks you’ll like best? Try them all! This 14-pack lets you taste every single Zolt supplement so that you can test out the full experience. This is the best way to figure out what works for you. You’ll also get to test out all the flavors and select the yummiest ones for your future orders!

Get the Variety Pack Mixie Sticks with free shipping for $40, available from Zolt!

Want to check out more? See the full variety of CBD-powered supplements and more info available from Zolt!

