We’ve all been there … when the thumb slips and you’ve accidentally liked an Instagram picture you didn’t intend to. Hailey Baldwin reportedly made the mistake of liking a fan page for husband Justin Bieber’s ex girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

The 21-year-old model allegedly followed an Instagram account named “House of Sel” on Friday, November 16. The page bio reads: “Selena is a big inspiration to me. Follow me for the latest updates about her and more interesting posts!”

“Omfg hailey appareantly followed me and unfollowed lmaoooo whaaaat??,” the page owner wrote alongside a photo that seemingly shows Baldwin’s verified account. She later added a screenshot of what appeared to be a message from the Drop the Mic host reaching out to apologize.

“Hey followed you by accident so sorry,” the direct message reads.

Fans of Gomez, 26, flooded the comment section, leading the person behind the account to turn off the ability to reply. “I TURNED OFF COMMENTS cause y’all are going off,” the Instagram user wrote. The caption continued: “We shouldn’t hate on her or blame things on her. I dislike jailey and i always did but i NEVER hated or disliked hailey. Can y’all stop hating? Just that. I feel bad for the times i’ve shaded her and that’s that. Geez.”

Gomez and Bieber, 24, dated on and off from 2011 to 2014, and briefly rekindled their romance in November 2017, just to split in March 2018 — less than four months prior to the “Baby” crooner’s engagement to Baldwin.

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Bieber had proposed to Baldwin during a romantic vacation in the Bahamas. The two wed at a New York City courthouse in September.

Shortly after her exes’ nuptials, Gomez revealed she was taking a break from social media.

“Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given,” the former Disney star wrote alongside a photo of herseld. “Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

Weeks later, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Gomez was seeking mental health treatment at an East Coast psychiatric facility.

Us Weekly has reached out to Baldwin’s rep for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!