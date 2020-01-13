Diffusing the drama! Selena Gomez cleared the air after Hailey Baldwin and Madison Beer dined at the same restaurant as her album release party on Saturday, January 11.

“This is disgusting reading all of this,” the “Look at Her Now” singer, 27, wrote on Instagram the following day in response to negative comments Beer, 20, was receiving on social media. “This wasn’t intentional whatsoever. I’m so disappointed that people would speak to someone like this.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum went on to write, “I have known Madison since she was a baby and watched her continue to become the woman she is. There is no issue.”

Beer was the first to respond to feud rumors on Sunday, January 12, after eating at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with Baldwin, 23.

“These rumors are getting insane,” the New York native wrote in a since-deleted tweet at the time. “I just had dinner with my friend Hailey of 10 years… and that’s it? How is that a crime? I love Selena… always have. (As y’all know.) and I would literally never in a million years try to upset her??? That is just mean and unnecessary and nothing happened. It was just a coincidence, you’re bullying me for no reason.”

As for Baldwin, who wed Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber in September 2018, she “does not consider there to be a feud” between herself and the Disney Channel alum, a source told Us Weekly exclusively in November. Bieber, 25, has made the model “feel very confident about their relationship.”

Ultimately, Baldwin thinks Gomez is “talented” and wants her to be “happy and in a good place.”

Rumors of a feud began in October when the Behaving Badly star released “Lose You to Love Me,” a single seemingly about her and Bieber’s breakup. Baldwin posted a screenshot of Jhené Aiko and Summer Walker’s “I’ll Kill You” minutes later, and many social media trolls insinuated that the song title was in reference to Gomez’s new tune.

“Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response,’” Baldwin clarified on Instagram at the time. “This is complete BS.”