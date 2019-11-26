



No drama! Hailey Baldwin holds no ill will toward Selena Gomez, despite rumors of a feud between the two stars.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the model, 23, does not “consider there to be a feud” between her and the 27-year-old “Look At Me Now” singer. Justin Bieber has made Baldwin “feel very confident about their relationship,” the insider added.

“Hailey wasn’t mad about ‘Lose You To Love Me’ at all,” the source continued, citing Gomez’s latest single that’s rumored to be about her broken relationship with Bieber. “Hailey thinks Selena is talented. By liking photos of Selena, whether it be a glam shot or ones that her friends post on Instagram, Hailey wants to show that there are no hard feelings. It’s her way of trying to make peace and show her support for Selena in a low key way, yet public way.”

Baldwin and the “I Don’t Care” crooner, 25, ultimately want for Gomez “to be happy and in a good place.”

Baldwin recently came under fire for posting a screenshot of Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko’s song “I’ll Kill You” to her Instagram Story, which several Selanators insinuated was in reference to the Disney Channel alum dropping “Lose You to Love Me” minutes earlier. In response to the criticism, the model shut down allegations that she was attacking Gomez.

“Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response,’” she commented on an Instagram post about the rumors on October 23. “This is complete BS.”

Gomez and Bieber carried an on-off relationship for years, beginning in 2010. They initially split in 2012, but would rekindle their romance on multiple occasions thereafter. They officially parted ways in March 2018 after a brief reconciliation earlier that year, and the “Boyfriend” singer then reconnected with Baldwin three months later.

Bieber went on to wed Baldwin in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018, and held a second romantic wedding in South Carolina in September 2019.

Last month, Gomez revealed in an interview with the Zach Sang Show that she’s ready to find love again. “I’ve been super, super single for two years and I want to know what that love will look like next for me,” she shared.

“I want it to be real and I don’t want it to be codependent or messy or lack of communication,” the “Back to You” singer continued. “When you get older you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength.”