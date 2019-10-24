The girl behind the music. Selena Gomez’s music has given insight into her love life, mental health battle and more over the years.

After releasing three albums as the lead vocalist of a the band called Selena Gomez & the Scene, the former Disney star branched out on her own in 2013.

The following year, Gomez seemingly gave fans insight into her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber when she released “The Heart Wants What It Wants.” Gomez gave an emotional performance of the track, which she cowrote, at the 2014 American Music Awards.

“I know him, though. I know his heart, and I know what he wouldn’t do to hurt me,” Gomez said in a recording played before she started singing. “But I didn’t realize that feeling so confident, feeling so great about myself and then it just be completely shattered. By one thing. By something so stupid. But then you make me feel crazy, you make me feel like it’s my fault. I was in pain.”

By the end of the performance, Gomez was in tears.

The actress and Bieber, who were first linked in 2011, called it quits in 2014 after dating on and off for years. After sparking reconciliation rumors several times during their break, Us Weekly broke the news that they were back on in November 2017. Their reunion was short-lived, however. After taking another “break” in March 2018, the twosome split for good in May 2018. Two months later, Justin was engaged to his now-wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). Gomez addressed her ex moving on in a 2019 song, “Lose You to Love Me.”

“Although the song ‘Lose You to Love Me’ was cowritten and a collaboration, Selena was very involved in writing and creating it, and the song is obviously about Justin,” an insider told Us in October 2019. A second source added, “The song was inspired by Selena’s breakup from Justin, but it would be incorrect to say it’s totally about Justin.”

In the track, Gomez sings, “This dance, it was killing me softly / I needed to hate you to love me, yeah.”

Fans were quick to point out that her 2013 song “Love Will Remember” also referenced a dance: “Break down the walls, let heaven in / Somewhere in forever, we’ll dance again.”

