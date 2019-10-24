



A friendly reminder. Selena Gomez took to Instagram Live on Wednesday, October 23, to deliver a message to her fans after they accused Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) of throwing shade at the pop star’s new single, “Lose You to Love Me.”

“I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I’m so grateful,” Gomez, 27, said. “However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is. If you’re my fans, don’t be rude to anybody, please.”

She continued, “Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Just please, for me, know that that’s not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel are me, and that I’m proud of. And that’s all I’ll say.”

Moments later, the former Disney Channel star surprised fans with the release of yet another new song, “Look at Her Now.” She also premiered a dance-heavy, colorful music video for the uptempo anthem.

Bieber, 22, came under fire on Wednesday for posting a screenshot of Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko’s song “I’ll Kill You” on her Instagram Stories minutes after Gomez dropped “Lose You to Love Me,” which references her 2018 breakup from Justin Bieber.

In response, the Drop the Mic cohost wrote in an Instagram comment, “Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response.’ this is complete BS.”

A source later told Us Weekly exclusively that Gomez “was very involved in writing and creating” the track, which “is obviously about Justin.”

“Her fling with The Weeknd did not inspire the song — their relationship was much more short-lived and not deep enough to inspire it,” the source explained, referencing the singers’ 10-month romance in 2017.

A second insider told Us that while the song “was inspired by Selena’s breakup from Justin … it’s actually about finally being able to love yourself and moving on from a toxic relationship.”

The “Wolves” songstress and Justin, 25, dated on and off from 2011 to 2014, reconciled in late 2017 and separated for good in March 2018. Three months later, he started seeing Hailey, whom he had previously dated. Justin and Hailey got engaged in July 2018 and wed two months later.