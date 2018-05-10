Calling all Jelena fans! Selena Gomez dropped a new song titled “Back To You” on Thursday, May 10, and based on the lyrics, she might be singing about her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber.

“You could break my heart in two / But when it heals, it beats for you / I know its forward but it’s true … I know I’d go back to you,” Gomez sings in the new track from the 13 Reasons Why season 2 soundtrack.

The Disney alum, 25, and Bieber, 24, first dated from 2011 to 2014, and sparked reconciliation rumors after they spotted together in October 2017. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in November 2017 that the pair were back together.

Gomez sings “what’s the point of hiding … everybody knows we got unfinished business” in the new track. The pair were not shy about their rekindled relationship, attending church services in Los Angeles together, enjoying a Valentine’s Day dinner and jetting off to Jamaica for Bieber’s fathers’s wedding in February.

However, Gomez and Bieber called it quits yet again in March. A source told Us on Wednesday, May 9, that Gomez “started seeing the bigger picture” and “chose happiness” over her relationship with Bieber because none of her close family friends “really supported their relationship.”

Fans were quick to react to “Back To You” on Twitter, and believe Gomez is referring to her relationships with Bieber and The Weeknd, whom she dated for 10 months before reuniting with the “Sorry” crooner.

“Selena in #BackToYou :when I’m laying close to someone else you are stuck in my head and I can’t get you out of it. Justin when he meet the #weeknd,” a fan captioned a photo of meme that reads “Who’s laughing now? Ha!”

“#BackToYou I’m pretty sure that this song is about Justin,” another user tweeted.

Another fan summed it up with “We love a Jelena anthem.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!