



Not giving up! Selena Gomez revealed that she’s ready to find love again after her decade-long, on-off relationship with Justin Bieber in an interview with the Zach Sang Show on Friday, October 25.

“I’ve been super, super single for two years and I want to know what that love will look like next for me,” the “Back to You” singer, 27, told Zach Sang. “I want it to be real and I don’t want it to be codependent or messy or lack of communication. When you get older you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength.”

Gomez, who also dated The Weeknd for 10 months in 2017, said that she has learned some hard lessons from being young and in love.

“You’re in a phase of life where you experience love for the first time and I think that can just be a little toxic,” she said. “When you’re young you have this codependency that you think is love, and then you have this addiction to the passion and the frustration with each other and you think, ‘Oh that’s love.’ I believed that for a long time.”

The Monte Carlo star, who described herself as a “hopeless romantic,” added that while she’s ready to date again she’s learned to be content being single.

“I’m chillin right now, you guys,” she said. “Honestly that [dating] is so stressful so I’ve been having way too much fun being on my own. It sucked for the first year, I was like, ‘I just wanna cuddle, I just wanna watch something and be adored.’ Now it feels good. Now it feels awesome.”

Gomez recently released two new songs “Look at Her Now” and “Lose You to Love Me,” which Us Weekly confirmed was inspired by her relationship with Bieber, 25. She told Sang, 26, that she hopes the person or people who she sings about will hear the tracks.

“Here’s the whole point of it, being able to say something on your own and being able to turn it into something that actually is beautiful,” she said. “For me, my intentions are never evil. I always want to come from a place that’s genuine. When I feel like some things haven’t been said then I get to turn that into art.”

However, she also hopes her fans can connect with her music. “The most important part was that the world got to hear it and, hopefully, relate to it and know that they’re not alone, because this feeling that everyone goes through in life is so real and you just get destroyed,” she explained.

Bieber and Gomez dated on and off from 2011 to 2018. He began dating his now-wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) in July 2018, just two months after splitting from Gomez. The songstress seemed to reference their relationship in one lyric on “Lose You to Love Me.”

“In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy,” she sings on the track.

A source told Us in September that Gomez “knows she’s better off without Justin” and believes “it’s the healthiest decision for her.”

The insider added,”She is solely focused on herself and enjoying life to the best of her ability, and getting back to being the Selena that she and all of her close ones knew prior to dating Justin.”