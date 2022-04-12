Not here for it. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) set a major boundary for herself after receiving unkind comments — and some social media users are thinking it has to do with “fans” of Justin Bieber‘s ex Selena Gomez.

“Leave me alone at this point,” Hailey, 25, said in a TikTok video on Tuesday, April 12. “I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you. Truly. That’s my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

“This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post,” the model captioned the post. In response to the social media clip, eagle-eyed followers were quick to point out that Hailey was spammed with messages about her husband’s ex-girlfriend, 29, earlier this month.

After the Arizona native posted herself lip-synching to a TikTok version of “One Time,” some fans claimed that Justin, 28, was singing “about Selena” on the track.

“Selena Gomez is prettier ever and more motivating because she is very mature her heart is also,” a commentator wrote. Another one replied to the TikTok video, “Rare beauty is perfect,” a reference to Gomez’s makeup line.

Hailey has previously clapped back after being accused of shading Gomez. In 2019, fans questioned whether the Drop the Mic host was taking a dig at the Disney alum when she shared a screenshot of Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko’s song “I’ll Kill You” shortly after Gomez released “Lose You to Love Me.”

“Please stop with this nonsense … there is no ‘response,’” Hailey commented on an Instagram post about the “complete BS” rumors in October 2019.

The Texas native, for her part, defended Hailey amid the social media speculation. “I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down,” Gomez said during an Instagram Live at the time. “So please be kind to everyone.”

The trio have been a topic of conversation since Gomez and Justin called it quits for good in 2018 after eight years of dating on and off. Following their split, the Canada native rekindled his romance with Hailey and they tied the knot in September 2018. Justin and Hailey were previously linked from 2015 to 2016.

The socialite has used social media in the past to show that she was on good terms with the Only Murders in the Building star. Hailey “liked” Gomez’s announcement about her song “Rare” in 2019 and later showed love for the actress’ Elle cover in 2021.

“Hailey thinks Selena is talented. By liking photos of Selena, whether it be a glam shot or ones that her friends post on Instagram, Hailey wants to show that there are no hard feelings,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2019. “It’s her way of trying to make peace and show her support for Selena in a low-key, yet public way.”

