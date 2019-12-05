Hailey Baldwin Slams Toxic Social Media After Selena Gomez Drama





Taking a stand. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) won’t tolerate “toxic” social media following the rumored feud between herself and Selena Gomez.

The 23-year-old model opened up about the pitfalls of social media in an interview with British Vogue published on Wednesday, December 4.

“I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just… toxic,” Bieber said. “I think that has to change and that has to stop.”

Gomez, 27, released her single “Lose You to Love Me” in October — a song fans suspected was about her ex-boyfriend and Hailey’s now-husband, Justin Bieber. Shortly after the song’s release, Hailey posted a screenshot of Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko’s song “I’ll Kill You” to her Instagram Story. The post sparked speculation that it was in response to Gomez’s new single.

The Drop the Mic cohost denied the rumors in an Instagram post on October 23 writing, “Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response.’ This is complete BS.”

As fans wondered about the true origin of “Look At Me Now,” a source told Us Weekly in October that the song “was inspired by Selena’s breakup from Justin” but wasn’t “totally about Justin.” The insider added, “It’s actually about finally being able to love yourself and moving on from a toxic relationship.”

Hailey appeared to not have any hard feelings towards the “Look At Me Now” singer when she “liked” an Instagram video of Gomez showing off her makeup look before taking the stage at the 2019 AMAs in November.

A source told Us later that month that the Calvin Klein model doesn’t “consider there to be a feud” between her and Gomez.

“Hailey wasn’t mad about ‘Lose You to Love Me’ at all,” the insider revealed. “Hailey thinks Selena is talented. By liking photos of Selena, whether it be a glam shot or ones that her friends post on Instagram, Hailey wants to show that there are no hard feelings. It’s her way of trying to make peace and show her support for Selena in a low key way, yet public way.”

Gomez and Justin, 25, dated on and off from 2011 to 2018. He and Hailey previously dated from 2015 to 2016 before rekindling their romance in 2018 — just two months after Justin’s split from Gomez. The couple tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 before holding a second ceremony in September.