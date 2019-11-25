



Burying the hatchet? Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) seemed to show some support for Justin Bieber‘s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, as the “Look At Her Now” singer prepared to open the 2019 American Music Awards.

The model, 23, “liked” an Instagram video posted by Gomez’s makeup artist Hung Vanngo that showed off the former Disney star’s final look before she took the stage to open the show on Sunday, November 24. “#SelenaGomez x #AMAS2019 ❤️🌟⚡️💫✨⭐️,” he captioned the video. Fans were quick to notice that Hailey had liked the post less than an hour after Vanngo, 33, shared it.

It’s no secret that Gomez, 27, and the Drop the Mic host have had a tense history over their relationships with Justin, 25 — especially through social media. Minutes after Gomez released her newest singles in October, Hailey shared a screenshot of Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko‘s song “I’ll Kill You” on her Instagram Stories. Many speculated that the post was a direct response to Gomez’s slow-burning track “Lose You to Love Me,” which is rumored to be about her longtime on-off relationship with Hailey’s now-husband.

The Calvin Klein model fiercely denied throwing shade at the time, commenting on an Instagram post about the rumored feud, “Please stop with this nonsense … This is complete BS.” However, it doesn’t take long to decode all of the clues about Gomez’s rocky romance with the “Never Say Never” singer that are scattered throughout her new track.

“Set fire to my purpose and I let it burn,” Gomez sings, apparently referencing Justin’s 2015 record, Purpose. “In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy,” she continues, seemingly taking a dig at how quickly her ex moved on. (Just three months before Us Weekly confirmed that Justin and Hailey had been hooking up, the former Wizards of Waverly Place star and the Grammy winner called it quits for good in March 2018.)

Through all the fan speculation of what exactly inspired her gut-wrenching ballad, a source confirmed to Us in October that there’s more to the song than the Justin-Hailey drama. “The song was inspired by Selena’s breakup from Justin, but it would be incorrect to say it’s totally about Justin,” the insider revealed. “It’s actually about finally being able to love yourself and moving on from a toxic relationship.”

Gomez stepped back into the spotlight for Sunday’s AMAs broadcast, performing live on TV for the first time in two years. The pop star was supported by close friends Taylor Swift and Halsey in the crowd as she opened the show with her emotional performance.