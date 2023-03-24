All love here. Despite speculated social media drama between Selena Gomez and ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), there is no bad blood left between the women.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” the Only Murders in the Building star, 30, wrote via an Instagram Story statement on Friday, March 24. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.”

Gomez added: “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop ❤️.”

The Disney Channel alum was previously linked to Justin, 29, between 2011 and 2018, dating on and off before he connected with Hailey, 26.

“What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged,” the “Baby” crooner recalled to GQ in March 2016, shortly after he was first spotted making out with the Rhode founder during one of his splits from Gomez. “It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard. … I just don’t want to hurt her.”

While Justin and Gomez ultimately reconciled one year later, they called it quits for good in 2018. The Canada native quickly moved on with Hailey, whom he wed in September 2018. Despite the twosome’s newlywed bliss, Gomez’s fans still remained angry about the supposed love triangle.

“It’s hard for me to talk about this because I don’t want to talk on either one of their behalf because it was their relationship,” Hailey said during a September 2022 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, denying claims that she came in between Justin and the Spring Breakers star. “I honestly respect that very deeply, but I just know what was going on when we got back together. And I know what had to happen for that to come back together in a healthy way, and I think it was the most healthy, mature decision that he could have made and I respect that.”

The two women further proved to be on good terms when they were spotted hugging at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’s annual gala the following October. However, social media continued to fuel speculation about a feud after Gomez seemingly reacted to a supposedly shady video that Hailey posted in January. In the since-deleted clip, the model and pal Kendall Jenner lip-synched, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.”

Social media users speculated that Hailey’s video with the Kardashians star, 27, seemingly took aim at Gomez after swimsuit photos of the Grammy nominee sparked a sea of body-shaming comments.

While Hailey took down her post, she denied that her video was directed at anyone in particular. “I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random TikTok sound for fun,” she later replied on her social media page.

Gomez, for her part, saw one of the fan theories come across her social media feed in February. “It’s OK!” the actress commented at the time. “I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x.”

Weeks later, Hailey and Kylie Jenner posted their own social media video together as they showed off their eyebrows. Fans posited that the clip was another dig at Gomez, who previously lamented via TikTok that she “laminated her brows too much.” Both the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, and Gomez shut down rumors of a feud.

“This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts!” Kylie later explained. “U guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

Gomez also chimed in, replying: “Agreed @kyliejenner it’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

After the social media speculation, fans quickly started unfollowing Hailey in support of the “Wolves” singer. One month later, Justin added fuel to the fire when he seemingly shaded Gomez with his March birthday party decorations.

The “Peaches” artist handed out silver lighters that had been engraved with the quote, “I’m so thankful that I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted.” Eagle-eyed fans believed that was a subtle dig at Gomez considering their past relationship. However, Justin never confirmed his birthday souvenirs’ meaning.

The Rare Beauty mogul, for her part, ultimately took a brief social media hiatus amid the drama.

“I’m very happy. I’m so blessed. I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier,” Gomez said in a TikTok video last month. “I’m good. … I’m gonna be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly. I’m 30, I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much, and I will see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything.”

The Golden Globe nominee returned to social media earlier this month, urging fans to be kind and “consider others’ mental health.”

Hailey has not publicly addressed the lingering fallout, though a source told Us Weekly in March that she has been privately leaning on her spouse for solace.

“Justin has been an amazing support system for Hailey throughout all this,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “He knows how happy Hailey felt after she and Selena made amends and thought they had put this all behind them. [She] knows he has her back no matter what. Their marriage is stronger than ever, and it’s challenging times like this that only strengthen their bond.”