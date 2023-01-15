She won’t be shamed. Selena Gomez seemingly clapped back at trolls criticizing her body after the 2023 Golden Globes.

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” the Only Murders in the Building star, 30, said during an Instagram Live on Tuesday, January 10.

“I mean, come on, right?” Gomez asked her date, little sister Gracie, 9.

“Yeah,” Gracie said.

The Rare Beauty star seemingly said, “But we don’t care” as Miley Cyrus‘ song “Do My Thang” started blasting in the car.

The sisters had a glamorous night out at the Golden Globes, where the former Disney Channel star was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV series. Only Murders in the Building was up for Best Musical or Comedy TV Show. Her costars, Martin Short and Steve Martin, also received individual nods. They lost to Abbott Elementary and the ABC sitcom’s stars in all categories.

Gomez wore a dark purple, velvet Valentino dress from the label’s winter 2022 couture collection. The strapless gown featured a silky, oversized purple sleeves. She topped off the look with earrings and rings from De Beers. Meanwhile, her sibling wore a sparkly, champagne-colored frock with matching shoes and handbag.

Though she didn’t let the body-shamers stop her from having a good time, the Texas native has been honest about how difficult it is to hear criticism of her looks. While speaking with her pal Raquelle Stevens on the Giving Back Generation podcast in September 2019, the Rare Beauty founder explained that her weight often fluctuates as a result of her lupus treatment.

“It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life — it depends on even the month, to be honest. So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that,” she said at the time. “And in reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what’s happening in my life.”

Negative comments, in part, drove her away from Instagram. “I felt like my thoughts and everything I was consuming revolved around a million different other people in the world saying good things and bad things. And I just thought, ‘Why would I — I don’t get anything from it. Nothing is giving me life.’ And I just snapped, and I was over it,” she told Women’s Wear Daily in 2021.

“I’m completely unaware of, actually, what’s going on in pop culture, and that makes me really happy,” she added. “And maybe that doesn’t make everybody else happy, but for me, it’s really saved my life.”

The Spring Breakers star shared posts via an assistant so she didn’t have to look at the app. However, Gomez revealed ahead of the Golden Globes that she decided to give social media another shot.

“Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram ?” she captioned a Tuesday post featuring a few mirror selfies.