Besties Forever! Who Is Selena Gomez’s BFF Raquelle Stevens? What to Know

A forever friendship! Selena Gomez knows she can count on her inner circle, including bestie Raquelle Stevens, no matter what.

“I think what I’ve learned over my journey specifically — and by the way, it’s been up and down — you guys have been my friends for over a decade now so you understand those moments in my life, and I have to say that my friendships really did save me in a huge way,” the Only Murders in the Building star, 30, gushed about Stevens and their squad during an August 2022 appearance on the “Giving Back Generation” podcast. “So the people in my life are lovely people, people who have substance, who live normal lives and have priorities and responsibilities that I might not have. I have different sets of responsibilities, and it’s so wonderful and so important to be able to pick up the phone and call someone who you respect, that you honor their opinion and that aren’t just going to tell you the things you want to hear.”

She added: “They’re going to tell you the things that—you know, they’re going to hear you, of course. They’re going to tell you how much they love you, but at the end of the day, if I make a mistake or I feel like I’m going down a wrong path mentally, it’s really important for me to pick up the phone and call someone that I know and trust. And it’s truly changed my life through this whole pandemic. I think we got so close and all we had was each other, and that was enough for me, and that’s when I realized, ‘Oh, life is a lot, you know,’ and you have to have the people that you live it with be good for you.”

Gomez, Stevens and Ashley Cook have been close pals for more than 10 years, with the latter two frequently joining the Disney Channel alum in the spotlight. As Gomez sought to learn how to cook on her four-season Selena + Chef docuseries for HBO Max, both the Sunshine Mind coauthor and Cook joined her in the kitchen to help up their own skills.

“All 10 episodes of Selena + Chef Season 4 are out now 👩‍🍳👩‍🍳 We had so much fun,” Stevens wrote via Instagram in September 2022. “Will always be grateful for these memories. Thanks to all of the amazing chefs and the best team ever.”

While Stevens and Gomez giggle their way through their cooking lessons, things get serious on the Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s upcoming documentary about her mental health journey.

“Grateful to have been a part of this project the past few years. Thank you @selenagomez for having the courage to be so vulnerable and @alekkeshishian our friendship has been such a blessing throughout this entire process,” Stevens captioned an Instagram teaser for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, in which she is prominently featured.

Scroll below to get to know Stevens: