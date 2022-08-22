The Most Candid Moments From Selena Gomez’s ‘Selena + Chef’

Selena Gomez is making some serious moves in the kitchen! The “Lose You to Love Me” songstress stars in a new series for HBO Max called Selena + Chef, in which she learns how to cook by virtually teaming up with a rotating cast of culinary pros.

The show, which was shot in Gomez’s new Los Angeles home amid the coronavirus quarantine, premiered in August 2020. In the first episode, the Monte Carlo star joined forces with French chef Ludo Lefebvre to cook the “perfect omelet” as well as a cheese soufflé. Each installment ends with the Spring Breakers star making a $10,000 donation to a charity of the chef’s choice.

“People who know me know that I love to cook, except I have no idea what to do or how to do it,” Gomez explained at the top of the show. “I can’t even fix eggs properly. So while I’ve been stuck at home, I thought what better time to improve my skills in the kitchen.”

The “Wolves” singer added: “I’ve asked some of the best chefs to school me. They’re at home, I’m at home, and we’re going to see if we can make a meal together. Apart.”

After setting up her own microphone and mounting a camera above her stove, Gomez retrieved the necessary ingredients (which had been delivered to her door) and called Lefebvre, who is the chef behind Los Angeles’ Trois Mec, LudoBird and Petit Trois, via video chat.

During the course of the show, the Texas native made a few cooking mistakes — like burning a batch of cookies — while also opening up about her own life. For example, when Lefebvre mentioned that he knew he wanted to be a chef at 14, Gomez reflected on her own career. “When I was 14 I started my TV show [Wizards of Waverly Place] actually. I didn’t know [what I wanted to do] but I did,” she explained.

In the second episode, Gomez got even more candid when she made a seafood tostada with chef Antonia Lofaso, who chose for a donation to be made to Beit T’ Shuvah, which is a drug and rehab facility in Los Angeles. “I think that’s incredible. I also have bipolar, so I deal with a lot of mental health issues and some of my family members are also addicts, so, you know, it’s something that I’m extremely passionate about as well,” Gomez said, noting that her own experience with mental illness has led to “shame.”

