Getting the kitchen ready to go! Selena Gomez gave her Instagram followers a peek inside her refrigerator and freezer just days ahead of the premiere of her new cooking series, Selena + Chef.

“This is my frigerator [sic] and freezer situation,” the “Wolves” singer, 28, said via an Instagram video on Wednesday, August 5, as she opened the appliance. She captioned the brief clip, “Fridge & Freezer Tour.”

In the refrigerator, the “Loose You to Love Me” songstress stocks an array of drinks including Gatorade, flavored seltzer, fresh juice and Snapple. She also keeps some nut butter on hand, as well as yogurt and milk.

The bottom shelf of the fridge is seemingly reserved for a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, including sliced mushrooms, grapes, strawberries and others. As many Instagram followers pointed out, Gomez also has a spot on that shelf reserved for a massive bottle of ranch dressing.

Below that is a series of drawers that the star uses to store bananas, cheese and more.

As the Texas native noted, there’s a clear “difference” between her fridge and freezer, even though they’re side-by-side. While the fridge is packed with the aforementioned nutritious goodies, the freezer boasts an enviable stack of at least 12 different ice cream flavors. “This might be where I’m at most of the time,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum quipped.

The Spring Breakers star shared this tour just before the trailer for her quarantine cooking show, Selena + Chef, dropped on Wednesday. The 10-episode HBO Max series, which premieres on Thursday, August 13, follows Gomez as she learns to cook with the help of some famous chefs, who will be guiding her through various recipes remotely given the coronavirus pandemic.

“Having some of the best chefs open up their kitchens to me was a humbling and fun experience,” the Fundamentals of Caring star said in a press release. “I definitely discovered I have a lot more to learn. I’m also really happy that we were able to highlight and raise money for some incredible charitable organizations.”

Some of the culinary pros joining Gomez include Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Nancy Silverton and Roy Choi. The “Rare” singer will attempt to make everything from spicy ramen to cheese soufflés, with varying degrees of success. As she joked in the trailer, “I did sign up to look like a fool on HBO Max!”