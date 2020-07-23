A welcome surprise! Selena Gomez celebrated her 28th birthday on Wednesday, July 22, and received an epic gift basket filled with an array of goodies from famous chefs.

The “Lose You to Love Me” songstress posted about the sweet gift on her Instagram Stories. Additionally, the maxPOP Instagram account, which is affiliated with HBO Max, shared a video clip of the Monte Carlo star unwrapping her food-focused goodies. Gomez is set to host a cooking show for the network called Selena and Chef, which is slated to debut later this summer.

“Hbd @selenagomez! 💜 wishing you a sweet welcome to the @hbomax fam, and can’t wait to binge #SelenaAndChef,” the clip’s caption read. In the video, Gomez heads to her front door and is met with a basket piled high with gifts, as well as a separate box and a container filled with drinks.

“Oh my gosh, look how cute!” she exclaimed as she opened the door and saw her impressive presents.

After she took the gifts inside, Gomez opened the box and initially thought it was filled with flowers. However, after closer inspection, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum realized the “flowers” were actually part of a very lifelike dessert. “Oh my gosh, this is a chocolate cake,” she said after giving the pastry a taste. “What?!”

The gift basket also contained a loaf of freshly baked bread — the star’s “favorite thing in the world” — pasta, wine, cupcakes, tomato sauce and more. Nestled among the food items were several cookbooks written by celebrity chefs, including Nancy Silverton’s A Twist of the Wrist and Ludo Lefebvre’s LudoBites.

“Thank you so much to HBO Max and to all of the incredible chefs for your gifts on my birthday,” the Texas native said when she was done going through her treats. “I’m so, so thankful and I can’t wait to continue to make amazing meals. I hope I can visit all of you soon.”

In May, HBO Max announced that it had enlisted Gomez to host a cooking show for the platform, which launched that month. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 10-episode series grew out of Gomez “spending much more time in the kitchen during the coronavirus pandemic.”

As HBO Max quipped in a press release, “Despite [Gomez’s] many talents, it remains to be seen if cooking is one of them.”

“I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef,” the “Good for You” singer said at the time. “I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen.”

In each episode of the series, Gomez will be joined remotely by a different master chef. Together, they’ll tackle different cuisines and share cooking tips and tricks. Each installment will also highlight a food-related charity while embracing the joy and struggle of learning to cook.