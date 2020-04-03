Selena Gomez Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis During Candid Chat With Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez has always been candid with fans about her mental health struggles — and she revealed the details of her new diagnosis to Miley Cyrus on Friday, April 3.

“Recently I went to one best mental hospitals in the world … And I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things I realized that I was bipolar,” the 27-year-old “Lose You to Love Me” songstress told Cyrus, also 27, on her “Bright Minded” Instagram Live show. “When I have more information, it actually helps me, it doesn’t scare me once I know it … When I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it and it took the fear away.”

Gomez continued: “When I was younger, I was scared of thunderstorms and my mom bought me all these books on thunderstorms and she was like, ‘The more you educate yourself on this, the more that you’re not going to be afraid.’ It completely worked. That’s something that helps me big time.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum, who has sought treatment for anxiety and depression in the past, most recently completed a program in December 2018.

“Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth,” Gomez wrote on Instagram in January 2019. “It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming.”

Gomez is the latest celebrity to open about her struggle with bipolar disorder, which the National Institute of Mental Health defines as “a mental disorder that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, concentration, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks.” Fellow Disney Channel alum Demi Lovato, Mariah Carey and Bebe Rexha are among the stars who have been candid about their mental health diagnosis.

At the beginning of their chat, Gomez and Cyrus, who didn’t always see eye to eye during their Disney days, opened up about reconnecting with each other.

“I’ve always been in a fan of yours, I think you’re one of the greatest singers ever,” the “Same Old Love” singer said.

After explaining that Gomez reached out to Cyrus through DM after watching her Instagram show, the Hannah Montana alum asked her to share advice to her viewers.

“I tried to use the tools that I’ve used when I’ve been in therapy, which is amazing,” Gomez said. “Dialectical behavior therapy helps big time. It’s about how you process your emotions and thoughts turning into actions. I visualize things so much it freaks me out. I have to center myself and let the thoughts come in, sometimes I write them down, and then sit with what is it and why I can’t get to the bottom of this.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).