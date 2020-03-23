Disney drama. Things between Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato are all good now, but their friendship wasn’t always smooth sailing.

Both women rose to fame on Disney Channel, but what went down behind-the-scenes wasn’t always Mickey Mouse approved. While Cyrus starred on Hannah Montana for four seasons from 2006 to 2011, Lovato scored the lead role in the network’s original movie Camp Rock alongside the Jonas Brothers in 2008. After the movie’s success, she landed her own show, Sonny With a Chance.

Cyrus and Lovato crossed paths during their Disney days, but the “La La Land” singer was closer to Selena Gomez than the “Best of Both Worlds” songstress. That is, until Gomez became super tight with Taylor Swift. While all four women had friendships at different points over the years, Lovato and Cyrus had a falling out after the “I Love Me” singer got sober — and the Last Song actress was in party phrase.

When Cyrus and Lovato came together in March 2020 via Instagram Live, they reflected on their falling out.

“Life is moving usually so fast that it’s hard to slow ourselves down and appreciate people in our lives. You’ve been that person for me for so many years and we’ve been friends for so long,” Cyrus told Lovato at the time. “We can not talk forever and then some bulls—t will go down, and I’ll just know you’re the person I want to reach out to.”

Cyrus also got candid with Lovato about her body image issues. The “We Can’t Stop” singer explained that negative feedback online about her infamous 2013 Video Music Awards performance messed with her head at the time.

“I was just so skinny and so pasty and they kept putting me next to this turkey and I was feeling so bad on myself that I did not wear a bikini for like two years and no one thought that would ever make me feel some type of way,” Cyrus said.

Lovato, who has been open about her eating disorder struggles, revealed she wished she could have been there for Cyrus at the time.

“I’m so sad that you went through that and I had no idea,” she said. “I wish I could’ve been there for you. I didn’t know, and I feel like we’ve gone through times where we’re closer and then distant — and that’s fine. That’s what friends do.” She added: “I just wish I could’ve been there for you. But if that ever f—king happens again, you better call me.”

