Moving on. Hailey Baldwin showed support for Selena Gomez’s new venture with their mutual friend Raquelle Stevens.

“So excited that Episode 1 of my latest series Giving Back Generation is out now! On this episode we talk about what giving looks like through friendship,” Stevens captioned an Instagram photo with Gomez and fellow best friends Courtney Lopez and Ashley Cook on Monday, September 23. ”This episode is particularly special to me as Courtney, Sel, and Ashley have been my friends all through my 20’s. We talk about what it means to support each other, forgive, and grow together. Look forward to hearing your feedback & hope it leaves you encouraged.”

Baldwin, who is married to Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber, “liked” the photo. Baldwin, Gomez, Bieber and Stevens have all been vocal about being part of the Hillsong church over the years. (Baldwin and Stevens also follow each other on the social media platform.)

Back in November 2018, the 22-year-old model made headlines for reportedly following a fan account dedicated to the 27-year-old “Hands to Myself” singer.

“Hey followed you by accident so sorry,” a screenshot of the direct message Baldwin reportedly sent to the “House of Sel” page owner read at the time.

Baldwin and Bieber, 25, got engaged in July 2018, months after he and Gomez split for good after dating on and off for years. The couple, who originally dated for a few months from 2015 to 2016, tied the knot that September.

Sources previously told Us that Baldwin and Bieber plan to have a second wedding this fall. “Justin and Hailey still don’t have a wedding date but they are starting to look at fall dates. … It will be very small,” one insider said in August.

Gomez, meanwhile, opened up about the importance of supporting other women during the first episode of Stevens’ show.

“I could have found other friends in my industry or town that wouldn’t have been healthy for me or took me in a different direction. So I do feel it is important to surround yourself with people who can lift you up,” the “Wolves” songstress explained. “There’s so much about, I don’t know, betrayal or hurt or being different. It can divide women, but I believe when we come together, we are our strongest.”

She also called herself the “troublemaker” of their friend group.

“I like to make things interesting. And I feel that’s a crucial part of friendship,” the Disney alum said. “I mean, I have the safest people to do that with, let’s be honest. So I mean, that’s what I love. I love getting reactions out of Ashley. I love performing.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!