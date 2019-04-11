Gotta keep an eye out for Selener! Justin Bieber cannot avoid his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez — even on his own Instagram account.

The “Sorry” singer, 25, took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 11, to ask fans to help him get an account removed from the platform for making up stories. “Please if you are following me please report them as bullying because they are,” he wrote. “Making up lies and saying aweful [sic] hurtful things.”

The Biebs added a screenshot of the user in question and inadvertently revealed a few celebrities who are “suggested” for him to follow. First on the list was the “Fetish” songstress, 26, followed by model Gigi Hadid and former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello.

The social media platform’s eye-opening suggestion comes weeks after the “No Brainer” crooner called out a troll who claimed he “only married” Hailey Baldwin to “get back at” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum.

“Why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back at my ex,” Bieber fired back. “Anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really.”

The Canada native then admitted he has no hard feelings toward the former Disney Channel star. “I absolutely loved and love Selena,” he added. “She will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”

A source told Us Weekly in March that the former couple “haven’t talked recently” because wants “to be loyal to Hailey.” Bieber and Gomez dated on and off starting in 2011, but called it quits for good in March 2018. Weeks later, Us confirmed that the “One Time” musician was hooking up with Baldwin, 22, whom he previously dated briefly from 2015 to 2016.

Bieber proposed to the model in July 2018 and they tied the knot in a New York City courthouse two months later.

