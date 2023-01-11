Sisters’ night out! Selena Gomez brought little sister Gracie as her date to the 2023 Golden Globes.

Gomez, 30, walked the red carpet solo in a black gown with a flowing purple train on Tuesday, January 10, in Los Angeles. The former Disney Channel star celebrated her nomination with 9-year-old sister Gracie in attendance.

Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers who form a bond over their love of true crime. After a mysterious death occurs in their New York City apartment building, Mabel (Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Charles Martin) come together to track down the killer.

The show has received four Golden Globe nominations including for Best Musical or Comedy TV series. Meanwhile, the main trio — Martin, Short and Gomez — have received individual nods for Best Performance in a Musical or Comedy TV series. The hit Hulu series also features cameos from many A-list actors including Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, Cara Delevingne, Nathan Lane, Amy Schumer, Jane Lynch, Mark Consuelos and more.

Short, 72, and Martin, 77, previously stood by their costar after she didn’t receive an Emmy nomination for her work on the critically-acclaimed series.

“We’re thrilled at the nominations, not only for us but for the show. We’re dismayed that Selena was not nominated because she’s so crucial to our performances, really,” Martin told the New York Times in July 2022, after he and Short received Emmy nods.

After filming season 2, Gomez opened up about how her choice of costar has changed since working alongside Martin and Short. “I think in general, my standards for humor and gentlemen, and just, professionals have been — the bar’s been lifted pretty high working with these two,” she told Entertainment Tonight in June 2022. “It’s been really fun, but I’m now a little bit picky.”

Two months later, the Cheaper by the Dozen star shocked fans when he hinted at plans to retire from the industry after OMITB. “When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others. I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it,” Martin told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2022.

According to the Texas native, he was focused on his live show with Short. “There may be a natural end to that — somebody gets sick, somebody just wears out — but I wouldn’t do it without Marty,” he added at the time.

Martin later clarified that he wasn’t thinking about an official retirement just yet. “It’s a little overstated,” he told E! News during a joint interview with Short. “They asked me, ‘Do you think about retirement?’ I said, ‘Well this is it. I’m doing a television show, I’ve got a book coming out and I’m touring with [Short]. That kind of is my retirement — that’s what it’s going to look like.’”

Short added: “I can’t imagine him ever retiring. I hope not, because then you know what happens to me.”

Scroll down for more photos of Gomez on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet: