Television faux pas! While many TV lovers rejoiced over the 2022 Emmy nominations, many fan-favorites were surprisingly snubbed.

Mandy Moore and Selena Gomez were seemingly overlooked for their work on This Is Us and Only Murders in the Building, respectively. Yellowstone, which is currently filming its fifth season, was shut out completely, causing outrage among its viewers — and those are just some of the Emmy snubs announced in July that had fans and celebs alike reeling.

“I was frustrated for Mandy not being recognized when the work that she did is so unreal and when it’s so subtle and nuanced,” Moore’s This Is Us costar Chrissy Metz exclusively told Us Weekly on August 1. “I think people don’t realize what it really takes and how many hours she would sit in the hair and makeup trailer before she even got to set. And oh — of course she was pregnant!”

Moore, 38, played Rebecca Pearson throughout all six seasons of the NBC drama. While the Pearson kids were played by multiple actors, the A Walk to Remember actress portrayed all facets of Rebecca’s life. (The New Hampshire native welcomed her son, Gus — whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith — in February 2021, and was in the early days of her second pregnancy when the drama wrapped in spring of 2022.)

The “Candy” singer — who was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2019 for the role — seemed more upset by the fact that This Is Us was only up for one 2022 trophy than her personal slight.

“So unendingly proud of @siddkhoslamusic and @taylordawesgoldsmith for getting an Emmy nom for their song ‘Forever Now’ on our final season of #ThisIsUs,” Moore wrote via her Instagram Story in July, praising her husband’s nomination. “Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was [its] finest hour? Sure.”

She added: “Nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever.”

Gomez, on the other hand, was the only main actor from Only Murders in the Building who didn’t receive a nod for her performance. Her costars Steve Martin and Martin Short are both up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series but expressed disappointment that the “Lose You to Love Me” singer, 30, didn’t score an Emmy nod.

“We’re thrilled at the nominations, not only for us but for the show,” Martin, 76, told The New York Times in July, noting, “We’re dismayed that Selena was not nominated because she’s so crucial to our performances, really.”

Another surprise came when Yellowstone was completely left off the list of this year’s nominees. The Montana-set cowboy series has received praise from its audience for years — including attracting more than 11 million viewers for the season 4 finale — but has only received one Emmy nod to date.

The Paramount Network’s prequel, 1883, however, received three 2022 Emmys nominations, two for cinematography and one for music.

