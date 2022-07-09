Bun in the oven! Mandy Moore is expanding her family with Taylor Goldsmith – and she’s giving glimpses into her baby bump progress!

Moore first confirmed the news that she and her husband were expecting baby No. 2 in June 2022, following the series finale of her hit NBC Series This Is Us.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” the singer gushed alongside a photo of the pair’s son, Gus, wearing a “Big Brother” T-shirt. “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo.”

Later that same week, Moore gave fans the first glimpse at her growing belly when she debuted her baby bump via Instagram Story. The New Hampshire native revealed at the time that she had been “really sick for my first trimester,” but was “happy to be feeling better so I can move my body.”

The Princess Diaries star, who tied the knot with the Dawes artist in November 2018, previously suffered similar morning sickness during her first pregnancy with son Gus. Months before his arrival in February 2021, Moore got candid about some of the more severe symptoms she faced throughout her first trimester.

“I was really sick in the beginning,” she said on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” in November 2020. “I was home, so … I didn’t have to miss out on work. I don’t know how women do it. I literally woke up and was sick all day long.”

The “Candy” crooner revealed that she “stayed in bed all day” and “couldn’t eat,” which caused her to lose a significant amount of weight but that the worst had seemingly passed. “I feel much better now. I feel like I have my energy back and [am] feeling good,” she added. “No complaints.”

Despite her health struggles the first time around, Moore has been vocal about wanting to continue to grow her family as soon as possible. “I’ve said to my husband so many times — and really anyone that has come by that will listen — I’m like, ‘I can’t wait to do it again,’” she said during an interview on the “Informed Pregnancy Podcast” in March 2021. “As harrowing as the journey was, I miss it. I’m sad that I don’t get to relive it or do it again or something.”

While the Chasing Liberty star got her wish a year later, the difficult symptoms returned, forcing Moore to cancel the remaining dates of her U.S. tour.

“Friends, It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am canceling my remaining show dates in 2022,” the This Is Us alum informed fans via Instagram in June. “It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month … When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed.”

The Saved! actress added that she “had to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first” and that “the best place for me right now is at home.” She went on to thank her fans for their support and for “respecting my decision.”

“I can’t wait to get back out there soon to bring this music and show your way!!” she concluded the statement.

Keep scrolling to see Moore’s baby bump pics along the course of her pregnancy, from sporting stylish maternity wear to rocking out with her future little one on stage: