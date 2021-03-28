On the mend. Mandy Moore gave fans a health update on Friday, March 26, after suffering from low blood platelets following her son’s birth.

The This Is Us actress, who welcomed her first child, August “Gus” Harrison, last month, shared her health journey via her Instagram Story after a visit to her doctor.

“Back at the hematologist to see if my platelets have gone up since having the baby,” Moore, 36, wrote alongside a photo at the doctor’s office.

The Walk to Remember actress, who shares Gus with husband Taylor Goldsmith, explained that she is doing better after the visit, and inquired how others with the same issue have overcome it.

“Friends with low platelets: what has worked? I took iron, B12 and folate … and ate all the lentils and dark leafy greens, etc,” she wrote via her Instagram Story after getting back to her car.

The Tangled star noted that her platelets “are going up,” but they’re “still not great.”

She added: “I’m on a mission to do whatever I can to get them to a solid place, so I don’t have to wonder or worry during the next pregnancy.”

Moore revealed that she has to wait a few more months “to absolutely confirm that it’s in fact ITP and wasn’t gestational thrombocytopenia” but appeared to be in good spirits. ITP (immune thrombocytopenic purpura) is not usually related to pregnancy, while gestational thrombocytopenia is. Both are related to having a low blood platelet count.

The Princess Diaries actress announced her baby’s arrival via Instagram on February 23, writing, “Gus is here. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand-new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

Despite having a “harrowing” birthing experience, Moore has since gushed about her baby’s arrival and how excited she is to have another little one.

“I’ve said to my husband so many times — and really anyone that has come by that will listen — I’m like, ‘I can’t wait to do it again,’” she said on the March 11 episode of “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy” podcast. “As harrowing as the journey was, I miss it. I’m sad that I don’t get to relive it or do it again or something.”

The “When I Wasn’t Watching” singer continued: “It’s a hard feeling to describe, but I can look back now with such affection and fondness for myself and what that experience was because it brought me Gus. It brought me this child who is my whole world now.”

The New Hampshire native detailed her birthing journey, revealing that she wasn’t able to get an epidural because her platelets were dropping “exponentially,” which was “grueling.”

After pushing for three hours, Moore explained that her son’s heart rate began to drop and the plan of action quickly switched to get him out as soon as possible. “One second, everything was fine. Then the next second, it was like, this is happening. And literally, I pushed harder than I had. And it went from no baby to a full body out in seconds,” she said.

Despite the ups and downs of physically having Gus, the actress couldn’t be happier as a new mom.

“I’ve never felt this kind of love. It was like the world stopped again, and you’re not aware of anything else that’s going on,” she added. “That’s why the tearing, all of it, it doesn’t exist. It doesn’t matter. You just have your baby on you. And I couldn’t imagine anything else mattering.”