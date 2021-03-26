Working mom! Mandy Moore snapped selfies on the This Is Us set one month after welcoming son August.

“Mom is BACK at work!” the actress, 36, captioned a Thursday, March 25, Instagram Story video of herself wearing a purple robe and a black face mask while getting her hair done.

“Beck [sic] is back,” she went on to write alongside a selfie, referencing her character, Rebecca Pearson. “So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much (and to be able to bring my sweaty hubby and baby to hang with me.) And when I said Beck, I clearly meant Bec.”

In the social media upload, the New Hampshire native covered her postpartum body in a brown sweater and blue skirt.

The singer gave birth to her and Taylor Goldsmith’s baby boy in February. “Gus is here,” the couple wrote via Instagram at the time. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

Moore’s TV husband, Milo Ventimiglia, praised his costar on Tuesday, March 23, telling Us Weekly and other reporters: “It’s exciting to know she’s a mom because we need moms like her in the world. We need people like Mandy and her husband, Taylor, to be raising kids. They’re good, solid people, and her son is beautiful. I think he’s gonna have a wonderful life. It’s exciting, really, really exciting. I’m happy for her.”

“At one point, I think she definitely felt a little disconnected from the work,” the Gilmore Girls alum, 43, added at the time. “But I told her, ‘Hey, this is very much your show. More than ever.’”

The actor previously told Us exclusively how the NBC show would handle Moore’s pregnancy. “I’m sure as she’s evolving in her birth, as her belly is growing, then we’ll probably be playing some of those notes up to the Big Three’s birth,” the California native said in September 2020, referring to his TV children — Kevin, Randall and Kate Pearson. “As far as I understand it, Mandy’s not really showing right now, but I think … it’s gonna creep up on all of us.”