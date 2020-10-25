Bringing her baby bump to set! Milo Ventimiglia exclusively told Us Weekly about working with pregnant Mandy Moore on This Is Us.

“I’m sure as she’s evolving in her birth, as her belly is growing, then we’ll probably be playing some of those notes up to the Big Three’s birth,” the actor, 43, said on Tuesday, October 20, referencing Kate, Randall and Kevin Pearson on the NBC show.

The California native added, “As far as I understand it, Mandy’s not really showing right now, but I think … it’s gonna creep up on all of us!”

Moore, 36, announced last month that she is pregnant with her and husband Taylor Goldsmith’s first child. “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” the actress captioned a September Instagram slideshow.

Later that same month, the New Hampshire native described the food aversions she was experiencing during her pregnancy. “Just sitting here thinking: will I ever enjoy coffee again?” the “When I Wasn’t Watching” singer said on her Instagram Story. “It makes me feel sad because I used to dream about coffee before bed. I am fully expecting that my love of coffee will come back. If not, all good. Small price to pay. The food aversions, though, can we talk about that? Coffee’s not the only one. … I had the worst food aversions, I still can’t think about some things or look at them in the fridge.”

The Princess Diaries star added that she had a “really tough first 15 weeks,” praising her husband’s help.

While Moore films season 5 of This Is Us, she and her fellow cast members are taking precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ventimiglia explained to Us on Tuesday: “Mandy and I were inches away on Saturday doing a few scenes together. She’s regularly tested [and] I’m regularly tested because of the seriousness of COVID and knowing that Mandy’s pregnant. We have 150 souls on our crew and nobody wants to put them at risk. I trust Mandy and how she goes about her life away from work, and I think Mandy trusts me for how I go about my life away from work. We’re always mindful of that.”

The Gilmore Girls alum went on to say that fans wouldn’t see “Mandy kissing [a] Jack dummy or Milo kissing [a] Mandy dummy” in future episodes.

